Trust Co. of Vermont Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
SSNC opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
