Trust Co. of Vermont Has $726,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.47 and its 200-day moving average is $180.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

