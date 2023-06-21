Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in FedEx were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.21.

NYSE:FDX opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $208.40. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

