Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $603,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,286,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,011,000 after purchasing an additional 398,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,963,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32.

