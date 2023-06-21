Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 96,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

