Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 225 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.8 %

PEG stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

