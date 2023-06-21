Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 3,057 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 250.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,847,000 after acquiring an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 464,465 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

