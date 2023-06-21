Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 465 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 74,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 81,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $185.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

