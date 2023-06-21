Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EEM opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

