Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

