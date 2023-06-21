Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KLA were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.53.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $464.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.99. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $482.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

