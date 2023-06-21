Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 45,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,705,000 after acquiring an additional 388,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,216,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 462,731 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,215,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,931 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

PEAK opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

