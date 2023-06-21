Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,017 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

