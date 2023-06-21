Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 143 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 19.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $178.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.