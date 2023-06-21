Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 251 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $138.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $140.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

