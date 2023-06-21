Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 310 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 39.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sanofi by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

