Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 75 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

