Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 845 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,110,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John Radziwill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $87,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $89.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.92.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

