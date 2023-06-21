Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 993 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Shell were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,903 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after acquiring an additional 312,570 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

