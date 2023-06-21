Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

