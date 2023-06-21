Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Roald Goethe Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) insider Roald Goethe bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($86,372.36).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 28.68 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market cap of £415.86 million, a P/E ratio of 956.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.80. Tullow Oil plc has a 1 year low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.97 ($0.69).

TLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 49 ($0.63) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 54 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 59 ($0.75).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

