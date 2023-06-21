Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

