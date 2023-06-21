Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Udemy Price Performance

UDMY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.76. Udemy has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. Equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $94,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,328,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $94,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,328,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $308,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,806 shares in the company, valued at $11,236,602.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,985 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Udemy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Udemy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Udemy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Udemy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Udemy during the third quarter worth $32,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

