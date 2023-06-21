Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Sells $14,249.70 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $14,249.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,152.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Hirschman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,866.80.

Udemy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UDMY opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Featured Stories

