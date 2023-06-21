UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. UniFirst has set its FY 2023 guidance at $5.02-$5.37 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $172.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average is $183.84. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $155.75 and a 52-week high of $205.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in UniFirst by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

