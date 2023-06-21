Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,212 ($53.90).

ULVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($49.90) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($55.02) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($59.50) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,055 ($51.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,238.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,191.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,577.82, a P/E/G ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,577.50 ($45.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,483.25 ($57.37).

Unilever Cuts Dividend

About Unilever

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 37.83 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,836.58%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

