uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques Sells 2,301 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of QURE opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. uniQure has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
