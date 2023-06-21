uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques Sells 2,301 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QURE opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. uniQure has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

