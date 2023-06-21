United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 447,373 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.65. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

