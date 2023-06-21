United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. United-Guardian has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.46.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
