United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

United-Guardian stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. United-Guardian has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.46.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

