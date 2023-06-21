United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Phil Aspin Sells 2,174 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Phil Aspin sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.26), for a total value of £22,522.64 ($28,819.76).

United Utilities Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,043 ($13.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 813.20 ($10.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.75). The company has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,471.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,060.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,047.30.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 30.34 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15,333.33%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

