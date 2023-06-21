US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 13 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 145,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.80.

US Solar Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

