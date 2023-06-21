VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307.14 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 307.14 ($3.93). 1,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 715 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a market cap of £327.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.54 and a beta of 1.58.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

