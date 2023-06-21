VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307.14 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 307.14 ($3.93). 1,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.03).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 715 ($9.15) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 331.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a market cap of £327.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.54 and a beta of 1.58.
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Featured Stories
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.