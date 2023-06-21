Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $428.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Value Line by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Further Reading

