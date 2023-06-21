Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after buying an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after buying an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

