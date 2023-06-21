Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vaxxinity were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxxinity by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,212,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 681,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vaxxinity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAXX opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and VXX-301, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

