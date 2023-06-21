Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Trading Up 2.1%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 90,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 37,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Via Renewables Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.85 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Via Renewables by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Via Renewables by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Via Renewables by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Via Renewables by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Via Renewables by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

