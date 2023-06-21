Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 670,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1,589.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 306,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31,351 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

