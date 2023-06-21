Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.60. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Down 6.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.
Vickers Vantage Corp. I Company Profile
As of November 10, 2022, Vickers Vantage Corp. I was acquired by Scilex Holding Company, in a reverse merger transaction. Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
