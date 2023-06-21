Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 164,590 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,041,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth about $40,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $26,738,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $26,081,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,560,000 after purchasing an additional 904,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $17,047,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

