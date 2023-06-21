Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 266,876 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $30,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after acquiring an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 137.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:M opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

