Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 338,963 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $27,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 950.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,823 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

