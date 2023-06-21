Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,057 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.79.

HCA stock opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $296.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.06 and a 200-day moving average of $260.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.