Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 209,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,633,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHRD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Chord Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.79 and its 200 day moving average is $139.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $164.79.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,732,680. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

