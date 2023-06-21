Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73,289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,740,756 shares of company stock worth $37,373,324 and have sold 12,500,076 shares worth $350,203,824. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.38. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.