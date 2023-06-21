Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $30,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

