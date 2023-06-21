Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.01 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,263 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $26,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Hasbro by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,873,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

