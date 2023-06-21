Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.73 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 243,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $968,403.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,618 shares of company stock worth $12,112,447. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

