Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $57,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,175,000 after buying an additional 93,302 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.53. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

