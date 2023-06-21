Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 256,579 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 871,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $27,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,347,000 after purchasing an additional 355,147 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,077,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,847,000 after purchasing an additional 316,888 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

