Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,721 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,721 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:POR opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

